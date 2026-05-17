Air-e Involved Company :-(to) Announce Electric Mainteanance Works during May 18th, 2021

Due to the necessity to execute works of electrical improvement, Air-e is planning to perform maintenance works from Monday May 18th to 24th, 2021. These works will be taking place in Pueblito Nuevo in Galapa with interruption from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM. The village Sargay will be affected from 1 to 4 PM with interruption from 2 PM to 4 PM. These works involve cleaning and adjustment of the power line in order to serve Puerto Colombia and its surroundings

Air-e Works in Regional North Department of Atlantico Air-e Intervenida is planning to perform maintenance works in specific regions of the northern department of Atlantico on May 18th, 2021.

For electrical improvement purposes, works of technical nature will be carried out in a sector of Pueblito Nuevo neighborhood in Galapa. These works will be concentrated on the Carrera 21 and the Calle 15A, from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM.

For the sake of cleaning and adjustment of the line that supplies Puerto Colombia and its rural areas, interruptions will be carried out this Monday, May 18th, in the following manner: in Puerto Colombia: Altos de Pradomar, from the kilometer 10 to Pradomar, from 8:00 AM to 8:30 AM and from 3:30 PM to 4:00 PM. In Bogota: Country Club Villa, from Calle 6 until Calle 14, from Carrera 20A until Carrera 28.

Some sectors and estates bordering the former Puerto Colombia-old road, from the kilometer 5th until the kilometer 10th, from the Carrera 20A until the Carrera 28. Some sectors and areas around the new Puerto Colombia-La Playa road: Puerto Colombia and some streets to Puerto Colombia, from kilometer 10th until Sabanilla, from Carrera 51B until kilometer 7th - Villa Clarita, Marahuaka and Anglo Colombia Scholl. Public transportation is not affected during these works.

It is also important to mention that the exact time of interruption may vary and that on-site conditions should be monitored for further implications





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Construction And Weather Air-E Mantenance Works Electrical Improvement Galapa Pueblito Nuevo Puerto Colombia Higueras La Playa Bolas De Desayuno

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