Anderson Angulo Expelled After Controversial Play, 10-Player Match Ends Early

The news text talks about the red card Anderson Angulo received in a controversial play in the first match of the Liga BetPlay semifinals, where Deportes Nacional was reduced to 10 players half an hour into the match. The player's previous card and the absence of a VAR check led to the decision.

Anderson Angulo carded watching the red card in the duel before Atlético Nacional by an questionable play. deportes nacional was played against Atlético Nacional on the stadium Murillo Toro de Ibagué for the first match of the semifinals of the Liga BetPlay, where the autochthonous team finished with 10 players on the field due to a controversial arbitral decision.

The event took place during the first half of the match when Juan Manuel Rengifo obtained a free ball. Nevertheless, Anderson Angulo made a clear step to deprive the ball of the adolescent, which the arbitrator penalized with a yellow card. Angulo already had a previous reprimand for a foul on Alfredo Morelos, therefore he was sent off.

Furthermore, being a double violation, there was no room for a check on VAR, therefore the Tolima stayed with one less. After demonstrating the repetition, it is highlighted that Angulo was vehemently, but the contact was with the ball. Due to the force with which he went, he took Rengifo ahead, even if what coincided in the official broadcast of Win Sports was not a foul nor deserved a yellow card.

Apart from the ball touch, with the other leg there was also a contact over the Atlético Nacional adolescent, so it is another aspect that algorithms of arbiter will consider to give a final verdict on this action.





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Lliga Betplay Semifinals Deportes Nacional Atlético Nacional Red Card Red Card Controversy Anderson Angulo Juan Manuel Rengifo ARSENAL Athletic De Ibagué

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