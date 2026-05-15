ByD Batteries Offer Faster Electric Bus Charging Times, Disrupting Urban Transportation

ByD Buses & Vehicles has developed a new battery technology that promises to significantly reduce the time it takes to charge electric buses, from 10% to 70% in under five minutes, potentially eliminating lengthy charging periods that have traditionally plagued electric urban transportation. This advancement is expected to play a key role in the market's burgeoning growth, with the global market for electric buses projected to reach $255.1 billion by 2035. America Latina, in particular, has seen significant growth in BEV flotas, primarily due to environmental and air quality concerns in large cities, and is on track to expand this.**

BYD Buses & Vehicles, a leading Chinese manufacturer in the battery electric bus es (BEVs) and new energy vehicles (NEEVs) sector, recently announced a significant leap forward in the development of its BEVs for future urban mobility.

On the heels of this advancement, the global market for electric buses has experienced substantial growth, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.5% from $54.1 billion in 2025 to over $255.1 billion by 2035. The introduction of this technology aims to address the challenges of long charging times and reduced vehicle availability in the electric urban transportation market.

Juan Luis Mesa, CEO of BYD Buses & Vehicles, confirmed the shift in focus from BEV autonomy to the faster charging and operational efficiency. The enhanced charging capabilities could significantly reduce the waiting times for parking and charging facilities, providing faster and more flexible solutions for urban operators. Further, BYD promises improvements in the technology's performance under extreme temperatures, maintaining reliable functionality down to temperatures of -30 °C





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