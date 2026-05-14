Challenges in Child Nutrition Reflected in Colombia

According to UNICEF statistics, over 23,000 cases of acute malnutrition were recorded in children under five in 2024. At the same time, the differential access to varied foods and changes in consumption habits have contributed to the increase in childhood obesity, making it a complex issue for public health. The resulting nutritional deficiency and excess weight have visible repercussions on children's lives, such as reduced energy levels, impaired concentration, and poor academic performance.

Hoy, el principal desafío de la alimentación infantil no se limita a la cantidad de comida que consumen los niños, sino a la calidad y forma en que se alimentan.

En Colombia, esta situación se refleja en una realidad nutricional dividida: mientras algunos menores no alcanzan los nutrientes necesarios para su desarrollo, otros presentan exceso de peso desde edades tempranas. De acuerdo con cifras de UNICEF, en 2024 se reportaron más de 23.000 casos de desnutrición aguda en niños menores de cinco años en el país.

Al mismo tiempo, el acceso desigual a alimentos variados y los cambios en los hábitos de consumo han contribuido al aumento del sobrepeso infantil, configurando un panorama complejo para la salud pública. Este contexto ya tiene repercusiones visibles en la vida cotidiana de los menores. La falta de una alimentación adecuada puede traducirse en menor energía, dificultades de concentración y bajo rendimiento escolar, afectando directamente su desarrollo integral





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