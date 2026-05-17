China and the United States agree to reduce tariffs and purchase American aircraft

China and the United States have agreed to reduce tariffs on products of equal importance to both parties and have confirmed the purchase of American aircraft, announced by US President Donald Trump during his state visit to Beijing.

China and the United States have agreed, in principle, to reduce tariffs on products of equal importance to both parties, and have confirmed the purchase of American aircraft, announced by US President Donald Trump during his state visit to Beijing.

The Chinese Ministry of Commerce also announced the establishment of bilateral trade and investment advisory councils, which will serve as a dialogue mechanism to address issues such as the reduction of tariffs on certain products. Both parties also agreed to continue applying the agreements reached in previous consultations and highlighted advances in areas such as agricultural trade and aviation cooperation.

The two largest economies in the world agreed to reduce non-tariff barriers on certain agricultural products, including Chinese seafood, dairy, beef, and poultry, as well as US beef and poultry, and to expand bilateral agricultural trade through mutual reductions of tariffs on a defined range of products. The Ministry also confirmed a Chinese purchase agreement for American aircraft and a commitment by Washington to provide engine and aviation component supply guarantees to China.

Both parties agreed to continue cooperation in related areas. Previously, Trump claimed that China had agreed to purchase at least 200 commercial aircraft from Boeing, with the possibility of 750 if certain conditions were met, a commitment that would end almost a decade of no orders. According to the Ministry, the commercial teams of both countries are still discussing the details, and the results will be finalized as soon as possible and will be implemented jointly.

The first visit by an American president to China in nearly nine years took place after the unprecedented trade war last year, which at one point led to the mutual imposition of tariffs of three digits on products from both countries, as well as export controls on semiconductors and rare earths in an intensifying technological competition. During Trump's visit to Beijing, both countries agreed to establish a ‘constructive strategic stability relationship’ called by the Chinese Foreign Ministry, which will guide the relationship for ‘the next three years or more’.

‘The essence of economic and commercial relations between China and the United States is mutual benefit and shared gains. In the face of differences and friction, equal consultation is the only correct option’, declared Xi. Trump affirmed on Friday that the US and China have ‘closed some fantastic trade agreements, excellent for both countries’





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