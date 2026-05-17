Colombia Accelerates Strategy to Attract Multinational Investments

As competition for companies looking to reduce transportation costs intensifies, Colombia is focusing on potential that is seen as a near-shore plant, offering faster and more efficient logistics by tapping into its competitive infrastructure and excellent geographical location. The country is also making inroads in logistics with the assistance of zones, maritime commerce and exanimation of taxes. Numerous foreign companies have also entered Colombia on the advantages of Colombia's free zones that include preferential rent rates on exports, permanent customs clearance, exemption from VAT and tariffs on imported goods. To position itself as a green economy, the El Dorado airport has set a goal to reduce emissions by 57% by 2028 and is investing in 11,000 solar panels on its infrastructure.

Colombia accelerates plan to attract multinationals with ports, free zones , and faster routes to the U.S. as competition heats up for attracting companies looking to establish operations closer to the U.S. Amidst the global reshuffling of supply chains, Colombia continues to position itself as a potential platform for investment.

The country is offering improved connectivity to the U.S., lower logistics risks, and greater export capacity. Colombia, often referred to as 'Colombia, the Country of Beauty', boasts competitive advantages such as robust infrastructure, strategic access to international markets, and efficient logistics. One of the key selling points is Colombia's logistics capacity, with 274 direct air routes and 130 international ones.

In particular, the El Dorado airport in Colombia is the largest cargo airport in Latin America. Geographical location and proximity to major U.S. hubs are also key factors in Colombia's bid to attract export-oriented industries. From Bogotá, goods can reach major U.S. logistics hubs like Miami, Houston, and New York in just under six hours, while other South American routes can take longer.

Maritime transportation is another critical part of the Colombian strategy, with Cartagena serving as the best-connected port in Latin America and the region's best container terminal. Colombia also has over 3,500 export routes that link to 840 ports in more than 150 countries. In terms of journey time, vessels traveling from Colombia to Port Everglades take about two days, which is faster than routes from Chile, Peru, or Mexico. To boost foreign investments, Colombia has been investing in transportation infrastructure.

Between 2014 and 2023, these investments reached $19.6 billion. Additionally, Colombia has been making progress on 4G toll concessions and the first 5G rollout, aiming to address growing technological demands within the amendment. Projects like Puerto Antioquia are expected to revolutionise Colombian export and logistics. It will have the capacity to handle 600,000 TEUs, helping to reduce logistics distances from Medellín to over 51% and Medellín to nearly 40% of existing routes in other Caribbean Colombian ports





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Colombia Multinational Investments Economy Exports Infrastructure Development Strategic Location Logistics Free Zones

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