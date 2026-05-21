Colombian Peso Remains Vulnerable to Political and Fiscal Uncertainty

The Colombian peso continues to be influenced by political and fiscal instability, with the currency experiencing volatility due to factors such as elections, public debt issuance, and global economic conditions. The analysis by Grupo Cibest suggests that the peso's behavior will be influenced by the presidential race, public debt levels, and the decisions of the Federal Reserve of the United States.

Precio del dólar hoy en Colombia seguirá sensible por incertidumbre política y la crisis fiscal del mercado local. El análisis de Grupo Cibest prevé que el peso colombiano continuará condicionado por factores locales y externos como elecciones presidenciales, emisiones de deuda pública del Gobierno y expectativas sobre decisiones de la Reserva Federal de Estados Unidos.

El informe se conoce luego de que el miércoles 20 de mayo, el dólar cerrara en $3.717,11, lo que representó una caída de $57,89 frente al cierre anterior. Durante el día, reflejando la sensibilidad que mantiene el mercado frente a señales políticas, fiscales y globales.

Uno de los puntos más relevantes del informe es que la carrera presidencial podría tener un impacto en la percepción de riesgo del país y el saldo de deuda pública alcanzó 61,2% del PIB en abril. La perspectiva para el peso colombiano sigue alineada con una tendencia lateral y amplia volatilidad para el segundo trimestre de 2026.

Otro de los factores que sigue condicionando el comportamiento del dólar es la expectativa de tasas altas en Estados Unidos y la tensión entre Estados Unidos e Irán. Durante la jornada, se observó fuerte actividad dentro del mercado cambiario colombiano, demostrando que el mercado local continúa reaccionando con rapidez frente a cambios en el panorama político, fiscal y externo.

El análisis técnico incluido en el informe muestra una resistencia cercana a $3.820, manteniendo un escenario de movimientos amplios y alta sensibilidad frente a nuevas noticias económicas y geopolíticas





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Colombian Peso Political Instability Fiscal Uncertainty Presidential Elections Public Debt Issuance Global Economic Conditions Federal Reserve Of The United States Resistance Near $3.820 Market Activity Vulnerability To Political And Fiscal Factors

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