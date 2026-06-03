Colombian President Expresses Concern Over Aviation General Safety After Fatal Accident

Iván Duque, the Colombian president, expressed his concern over the safety of aviation operations in the general category after a fatal accident involving a Cessna 172 aircraft. The accident left four people dead and raised questions about the safety measures in place for this type of aviation. Duque emphasized the need to review the existing controls and strengthen safety measures, especially in the private aviation sector, where the responsibility often falls on the owner and pilot of the aircraft.

El presidente de Colombia, Iván Duque, expresó su preocupación por la seguridad en las operaciones de la aviación general luego de que un accidente de una aeronave tipo Cessna 172, en la que viajaban cuatro personas, dejara cuatro fallecidos.

Según Duque, aunque es necesario esperar los resultados de las investigaciones para determinar las causas del siniestro, se debe revisar los controles que existen sobre la aviación general, especialmente en la aviación privada, donde gran parte de la responsabilidad recae sobre el propietario y el piloto de la aeronave. Duque destacó la necesidad de establecer claramente los requisitos de mantenimiento, certificación y entrenamiento de los pilotos.

Además, enfatizó que la Aeronáutica Civil debe tener la oportunidad de garantizar la seguridad de la operación y ser la última autoridad al momento de decidir si una aeronave debe o no realizar un vuelo. El presidente confirmó que las autoridades continúan investigando las causas del accidente ocurrido en Villavicencio, mientras que el sector aeronáutico insiste en la necesidad de mejorar la seguridad en las operaciones de la aviación general





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Colombian President Aviation General Safety Fatal Accident Cessna 172 Aircraft Private Aviation Safety Measures Investigation Responsibility

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