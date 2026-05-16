Colombian President Petro Upset about Falling Agrarian Sector but Boosted by Industries

President Petro disappointed in agrarian sector decline but encouraged by industries' performance. Sectors in focus: Agriculture, Industries, Education, Defence (block), and Commerce (block).

Aunque el presidente Gustavo Petro se ufanó de los datos de crecimiento económico del país en el primer trimestre del año, el sector agrícola mostró una caída.

El presidente Petro señaló que el comportamiento económico se había visto impulsado por los sectores de la industria y el campo, pero este último sector presentó una caída en los datos oficiales. El sector agropecuario lleva dos trimestres consecutivos cayendo. La reforma agraria ya no es exitosa? ¿Qué dice el Gobierno?

Porque antes se ufanaban de que era gracias a la política de tierras que el agro crecía. Nunca fue así. En contraste, las industrias manufactureras sí fueron responsables del crecimiento económico del país en el primer trimestre del año. De acuerdo con los datos oficiales, este grupo presentó una tasa de crecimiento del 2,9 %, con un aporte de 0,3 puntos porcentuales al crecimiento del trimestre.

El papel de las refinerías fue esencial para el impulso de este sector. La fabricación de productos de la refinación del petróleo y actividades de mezcla de combustibles tuvo un repunte del 8 %. La Refinería de Barrancabermeja presentó un rendimiento notable en el primer trimestre del año





vanguardiacom / 🏆 4. in CO We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Colombian President Petro Economy Stagnation In Agrarian Sector Industries' Performance Boost Refineries' Role Agriculture Industries

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Colombian footballers continue to thrive in Europe and South AmericaThe Colombian football industry continues to thrive, with more and more players being exported to Europe and South America. The number of Colombian footballers in the top leagues of Europe has increased significantly, with Peru being the country that has received the most Colombian footballers since 2021. The article highlights the growth of Colombian footballers in Brazil, Peru, Mexico, and other countries in South America and Europe.

Read more »

Paz en Blanco: Stop the Silence on Endometriosis for Colombian WomenEndometriosis affects thousands of Colombian women daily, causing debilitating symptoms and facing opposition from the Ministry of Health. Asocoen, a patient-driven organization, has been fighting for policy changes and has found itself facing indifference and inaction from the government.

Read more »

Colombian Decree Project Flawed in Labeling, Health AspirationsRedefining ultraprocessing and its rationale prompted critique and concern, sparking a further examination of regulation and its role in informing individual food choices and overall dietary well-being. Establishing holistic conversations—between government, industries, and the consuming public—represents a positive step in the right direction towards a more comprehensive approach to health and wellness. The continued, open dialogue will help shape future regulatory changes to advance and protect consumer health.

Read more »

Colombian Presidential Campaign is Ruled by General Fear of AttackThe Colombian presidential campaign is being dominated by the widespread fear of an attack, in particular after the assassination of Miguel Uribe Turbay, which has led to the use of costly security systems. The president of the Medellín City Council, Alejandro de Bedout, recently drew attention to the issue, stating that seeing a candidate protected by a large group of men with weapons in a public event questions our reality. It seems to have become more dangerous to lead Colombia. He further questioned the necessity of having buyers' fear of assassination with every election. The terrorist attack that led Miguel Uribe Turbay's death has caused 35 threats to be reported against electoral campaigns.

Read more »