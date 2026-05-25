Colombian Remittances Surpass Investment Foreign Direct Investment

Colombian remittances have consistently exceeded US$1.000 million monthly for the past 23 months, making it one of the main sources of foreign exchange for the Colombian economy. The trend started in June 2024 and has remained consistent.

Lunes, 25 de Mayo de 2026 Cuando se creía que debido a la situación económica de varios países donde residen miles de colombianos, afectados por las alteraciones en los precios del crudo De acuerdo con el último reporte del Banco de la República, las remesas hacia Colombia completaron 23 meses consecutivos por encima de la barrera de US$1.000 millones mensuales, consolidándose como una de las principales fuentes de divisas para la economía nacional.

Según el reporte, la tendencia se mantiene desde junio de 2024. En abril los colombianos en el exterior enviaron al país US$1.102 millones, con un crecimiento de 0,45 % frente al mismo mes de 2025, cuando llegaron a US$1.097 millones. En el acumulado de los primeros cuatro meses del año, el ingreso de remesas sumó US$4.448 millones . Para el mismo periodo de 2025, el monto había ascendido a US$4.226 millones, lo que evidencia un incremento anual de 5,25 %.

Con este resultado, los giros desde el exterior mantienen un comportamiento estable y relevante para la economía colombiana, en medio de un contexto de La importancia de estos recursos se refleja en que, durante el mismo mes de abril, la inversión extranjera directa (IED) apenas alcanzó US$921 millones. Es decir, las remesas superaron ese flujo en US$181 millones.

En contraste, la última vez que la IED superó la barrera de US$1.000 millones Según el estudio, el crecimiento sostenido de estos envíos ha reforzado su peso por su impacto sobre el consumo de los hogares y el ingreso de divisas al país. El envío constante responde a la necesidad de los hogares colombianos de cubrir el costo de vida y mantener el consumo Sobre este aspecto, Mauricio Salazar, director del Observatorio Fiscal de la Universidad Javeriana, aseguró que ‘no es positivo que esta mayor dependencia esté acompañada de un aumento en el número de personas que están fuera del país en busca de mejores condiciones laborales’





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