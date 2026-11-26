El Atlético FC perdió 2-0 ante Millonarios en El Campín por errores defensivos graves. El equipo enfrenta una crisis técnica y deportiva antes del partido decisivo del viernes.

El Atlético FC suffered a historic and painful defeat against Millonarios at the El Campín stadium on Tuesday, a loss that highlights significant tactical flaws and defensive instability. The match began disastrously for the visitors, as the team conceded two goals within the first twenty minutes, failing to mount any effective resistance despite controlling possession.

Análisis táctico de la goleada

The early collapse of the Atlético FC defense was evident from the opening minutes, with the opposing team, Millonarios, creating more dangerous opportunities despite having less ball control. The numerical data from the first half clearly showed that the visitors were being outmaneuvered and outplayed, leading to a lopsided scoreline that seemed inevitable from the start.

Also read Noche amarga para Atlético Bucaramanga en Bogotá: cayó goleado ante Millonarios

Cambios del técnico Hinestroza

Due to Sambueza's physical incapacity, the coaching staff decided not to include him in the lineup, opting instead for Freddy Hinestroza. However, the manager did not position him in his usual role, but rather placed him in Fabián Vargas's traditional position to attempt to reinforce the midfield. This tactical adjustment failed to provide the expected stability or support to the central area of the field.

Críticas a la preparación mental

Many observers believe that the Atlético FC players underestimated their opponent, assuming Millonarios was the weakest team in the quadrant. This underestimation was compounded by forgetting that the opposing team plays in Bogotá, where they have a significant home advantage. The result was an easy victory for Millonarios, exposing a lack of mental focus and respect for the opponent.

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Inseguridad en la zona defensiva

The midfield requires the immediate return of Fábry Castro, who has not yet been able to regain his full physical condition. The decision to deploy three defensive midfielders is considered highly risky when playing away from home. This formation exacerbates the severe insecurity in the defensive line, turning every aerial ball into a one-on-one duel for the four defenders.

Próximo partido decisivo

The upcoming match on Friday in Palmaseca is critical for the Atlético FC, as a victory is necessary to continue competing for the final. If the team fails to win, the current season will likely end much sooner than anticipated. The technical staff and players have a short window to urgently improve their performance, as the margin for error has significantly decreased.