Detalles de la Desaparición de Yulixa Tolosa en Venecia, en Bogotá

NUEVOS DETALLES SURGIRON EN LA INVESTIGACIÓN POR LA DESAPARICIÓN DE YULIXA TOLOSA, LA MUJER DE 52 AÑOS QUE DESAPARECIÓ DESPUÉS DE REALIZARSE UN PROCEDIMIENTO ESTÉTICO EN UN CENTRO UBICADO EN EL SECTOR DE VENECIA, EN EL SUR DE BOGOTÁ. UN TESTIGO CLAVE HABLÓ CON BLU RADIO Y DESCRIBE LA ESCENA QUE OBSERVÓ LA NOCHE EN QUE, PRESUNTAMENTE, LA MUJER FUE SACADA INCONSCIENTE DEL LUGAR.

NUEVOS DETALLES SURGIRON EN LA INVESTIGACIÓN POR LA DESAPARICIÓN DE YULIXA TOLOSA, LA MUJER DE 52 AÑOS QUE DESAPARECIÓ DESPUÉS DE REALIZARSE UN PROCEDIMIENTO ESTÉTICO EN UN CENTRO UBICADO EN EL SECTOR DE VENECIA, EN EL SUR DE BOGOTÁ.

UN TESTIGO CLAVE HABLÓ CON BLU RADIO Y DESCRIBE LA ESCENA QUE OBSERVÓ LA NOCHE EN QUE, PRESUNTAMENTE, LA MUJER FUE SACADA INCONSCIENTE DEL LUGAR. SEGÚN SU RELATO, LOS HECHOZ OCURRRIERON HACIA LAS 7:24 P. M., CUANDO DOS Hombres HABRÍAN RETIRADO A YULIXA DEL INMUEBLE Y LA SUBIÓ A UN VEHÍCULO ESTACIONADO SOBRE LA AUTOPISTA SUR.

LA PERSONA ASEGURÓ QUE LA MUJER PARECÍA NO PODER CAMINAR POR SUS PROPIOS MEDIOS Y QUE PRACTICAMENTE ERA ARRASADA MENTRAS LA LLEVABAN HASTA EL AUTOMÓVIL. 'LA JALÁBAN Y LOS PIES SE LE QUEDAN ATRAS





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Investigación Desaparición Centro Estético Espíritu Vehículo

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Detalles de la desaparición de Yulitza Consuelo Tolosa en Beauty Láser M. L.Nuevas revelaciones sobre la desaparición de Yulitza Consuelo Tolosa, una mujer de 52 años que fue vista por última vez luego de someterse a una lipólisis láser en el centro estético Beauty Láser M. L., ubicado en Venecia, en el sur de Bogotá.

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Centro estético donde Yulitza Tolosa se hizo cirugía ofrecía servicios invasivos sin aval en BogotáComunicadora social y periodista, graduada de la Universidad Politécnico Grancolombiano, con experiencia en redacción SEO de contenidos digitales. Amante de los eventos en vivo y la música.

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Policía da nuevos detalles sobre desaparición de mujer tras cirugía estética en BogotáEn entrevista con La FM, la Policía de Tunjuelito reveló detalles de la inspección al establecimiento y confirmó que otra paciente fue encontrada dentro del lugar.

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Operativo en Bogotá por desaparición de Yulixa Consuelo Tolosa en clínica estética no autorizadaAuthorities in Bogotá are conducting an operation to find Yulixa Consuelo Tolosa, a 52-year-old woman who disappeared after undergoing an aesthetic procedure at a non-authorized clinic in the Venecia neighborhood of Tunjuelito, in the south of the city. According to sources close to the woman, there is no information about her whereabouts since more than 12 hours ago. The clinic, 'Beauty Laser Medicina Estética de Bogotá' (sic.), was the site of the operation and the last known location of Tolosa. The establishment, which was not authorized by the Health Secretariat, was registered with the Chamber of Commerce of Bogotá (CCB) under the business name 'Beauty Laser M.D' in December 2025. María Fernanda Delgado Hernández appears in the documents as the legal representative and owner. According to the Unique Business Register (Rues), she has a foreign national ID. The economic activity registered is 'hair salon and other beauty treatments.'

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