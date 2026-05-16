Five signs of liver disease before symptoms appear

The article discusses five signs or symptoms of liver disease, including fat buildup, viral hepatitis, inflammation, cirrhosis and other signs. It suggests that by paying attention to these signs, people can notice liver diseases before symptoms appear. Additionally, news related to influencer, medical error, foundation and animal rescue are also written in this article.

Influencer captured the precise moment when a Ford pickup at high speed flew and plunged from a bridge in Mexico. The accident was recorded unexpectedly during a live broadcast on TikTok by the content creator "Muñeca Bella".

The video starts with a powerful braking sound just before the pickup crosses over the bridge. The creator reacts with surprise and expresses during the broadcast: "A loud thud! The pickup is about to leave the bridge.

" The video quickly spread on social media platforms generating multiple reactions among users. Many questioned the dangerous driving conditions in urban areas with heavy traffic. This is a tragic story of a woman who suffered a heart attack during a medical care error. She remained in a coma for 14 months without able to speak.

After a long recovery period, she was able to return to her daily life, changing her whole life forever. Foundation launched a unique album box of the 2026 World Cup featuring rescued dogs that are trying for a second chance. The album boxes were never been reprinted. Enjoy reading the stories of these extraordinary animals in the album box.

Enjoy downloading the mobile app to access real news instantly. A medical error during a heart attack changed the life this woman





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Challenges in Child Nutrition Reflected in ColombiaAccording to UNICEF statistics, over 23,000 cases of acute malnutrition were recorded in children under five in 2024. At the same time, the differential access to varied foods and changes in consumption habits have contributed to the increase in childhood obesity, making it a complex issue for public health. The resulting nutritional deficiency and excess weight have visible repercussions on children's lives, such as reduced energy levels, impaired concentration, and poor academic performance.

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Lotería de Manizales sorteará millonarios premios este miércolesThe Lotería de Manizales will hold new draws on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, and promises to deliver significant prizes to winners. If you bet on this game of chance, we invite you to stay tuned for the results tonight between 10:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. Remember that, if you become a lucky winner, you must present the Certificate of Unique Tax Identification (RUT), a copy of the expanded citizenship ID card, and the ticket in perfect condition to the lottery office where you bet. The Lotería de Manizales has a major prize of 2,600 billion pesos to sort. Additionally, it has a prize plan and this is not an exception. We invite you to know it: 2 drys of 300 million pesos each. 3 drys of 200 million pesos each. 5 drys of 100 million pesos each. 10 drys of 80 million pesos each. 10 drys of 60 million pesos each. 10 drys of 50 million pesos each. 10 drys of 40 million pesos each. The winning number of the major prize of the Lotería de Manizales is 1 0 2 9 of the series 2 7 4. Draw: 4 9 5 5. If you won any of the mentioned prizes, you can claim them by approaching an authorized distributor, only if it is less than 10 million pesos. On the other hand, if you won prizes higher than the mentioned amount, you must go to the offices of the Lotería de Manizales, located at the 21st Street 29-29, in Manizales. Pedro A. Sánchez Editorial Latest News

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ByD Batteries Offer Faster Electric Bus Charging Times, Disrupting Urban TransportationByD Buses & Vehicles has developed a new battery technology that promises to significantly reduce the time it takes to charge electric buses, from 10% to 70% in under five minutes, potentially eliminating lengthy charging periods that have traditionally plagued electric urban transportation. This advancement is expected to play a key role in the market's burgeoning growth, with the global market for electric buses projected to reach $255.1 billion by 2035. America Latina, in particular, has seen significant growth in BEV flotas, primarily due to environmental and air quality concerns in large cities, and is on track to expand this.**

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