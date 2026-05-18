Gobierno de Bolivia rechaza declaraciones del presidente Colombian

La Cancillería boliviana rechazó este domingo las declaraciones del presidente de Colombia, Gustavo Petro, quien afirmó que bajo la demanda de renuncia del mandatario Rodrigo Paz, y pidió respeto al principio de no injerencia en sus asuntos internos.

Gobierno de Bolivia rechazó declaraciones del presidente Petro sobre la situación del país y pidió respeto por su soberanía. El Ministerio de Relaciones Exteriores señaló en un comunicado que las declaraciones del mandatario colombiano’’ no reflejan’’ la relación de amistad, respeto y cooperación entre los pueblos de Bolivia y Colombia, ni los profundos vínculos históricos que unen a ambos Estados.

No refleja la interpretación o caracterización externa que distorsione la naturaleza de los acontecimientos actuales. Los desafíos que afronta el país deben resolverse en el marco del orden constitucional, el respeto a las instituciones democráticas y mediante mecanismos de diálogo





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Gobierno De Bolivia Rechazó Declaraciones Presidente Frase Col Presidente Petro Presidente De Colombia Presidente De Evo Morales Gustavo Petro Presidente De Colombia Presidente Evo Morales Presidente De La República Presidente Standari Indicar En Inglés Boliviana Rechazo Rechazo De Rechazo Por Cooperación Entre Los Pueblos De Bolivia Y Col Ha Rechazado Rechazo Por Las Declaraciones Rechazo Por Las Interpretaciones Externas Rechazo Por La Interpretación Buenos Aires Carabobo Maduro Rechazo En Launciare Rechazo De Unas Declaraciones Tipo Deote

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