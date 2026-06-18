Investment in Caribbean Development Surpasses $7.7 Billion

The Colombian government has approved $50,4 billion in royalties for regional development projects, with over $7.7 billion earmarked for infrastructure, education, and energy transition in the Caribbean. The funds will be invested in strengthening education and road development in the Caribbean region, directly benefiting Cartagena and its residents.

El Gobierno ha aprobado $50,4 billones en regalías para proyectos de desarrollo regional. En el Caribe, la inversión supera los $7,7 billones en infraestructura, educación y transición energética.

Más de 125 mil millones de pesos provenientes del Sistema General de Regalías están siendo invertidos en la región Caribe para fortalecer la educación y el desarrollo vial, beneficiando directamente a Cartagena y sus habitantes. La directora de Planeación Nacional, Natalia Irene Molina Posso, resalta el liderazgo del Gobierno de Gustavo Petro en la ejecución de proyectos que impulsan la conectividad y mejoran la calidad de vida de los territorios más necesitados





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