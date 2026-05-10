J Balvin confirmed as headliner for FIFA World Cup 2026 inauguration

The FIFA has confirmed J Balvin as one of the main artists for the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2026, which will take place on June 11th in the Estadio Azteca of Mexico. The ceremony will feature various international figures from the music industry and will be part of the start of the tournament organized by Mexico, United States, and Canada.

J Balvin hace historia! : encabezará la inauguración del Mundial 2026 junto a grandes estrellas internacionales. La ceremonia contará con Alejandro Fernández , Belinda , Danny Ocean , Lila Downs , Los Ángeles Azules , Maná y Tyla .

Además, algunos de los artistas internacionales seleccionados incluyen Ariel Pink, Alejandro Sanz, Ed Sheeran y Snoop Dogg. La apertura del Mundial 2026 será el inicio de un torneo histórico que será el primero organizado por tres países y que tendrá ceremonias especiales en cada una de las sedes principales





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J Balvin FIFA World Cup 2026 Estadio Azteca Mexico Estados Unidos Canadá Alejandro Fernández Belinda Danny Ocean Lila Downs Los Ángeles Azules Maná Tyla Ariel Pink Alejandro Sanz Ed Sheeran Snoop Dogg

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