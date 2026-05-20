Massive Increase in Families Unable to Access Medication

Families report a significant increase in not being able to obtain medication, with 60% of families unable to obtain medication that they needed in 2025 compared to 27% in 2022. The responsibility to address this issue is on the Vice President of the potential government, with Oviedo on the task of restarting the health system. Metrics such as increasing access, providing vital medicine to homes and makingMENTS to hospital bills will also be major priorities.

el porcentaje de familias que reportaron no conseguir medicamentos por falta de disponibilidad pasó del 27% al 60%La advertencia fue presentada por Oviedo en medio del anuncio de su papel en un eventual gobierno de Paloma Valencia, quien informó que el exdirector del Dane no solo sería su vicepresidente, sino también el encargado de liderar la recuperación del sistema sanitario colombiano desde el primer día.

La candidata del Centro Democrático aseguró que la situación actual del sistema de salud responde a decisiones tomadas por el Gobierno y que el deterioro en el acceso a medicamentos, especialmente en los hogares más vulnerables, aumenta en un 30% entre 2022 y 2025. Según Oviedo, este deterioro no solo refleja dificultades de acceso, sino una situación que exige una respuesta inmediata desde la administración pública.

La campaña de Valencia presentó esa problemática como uno de los principales frentes de acción de un eventual gobierno y anunció metas concretas relacionadas con el acceso a medicamentos, el restablecimiento de servicios médicos y el saneamiento de obligaciones financieras acumuladas dentro del sistema. Se impulsaría también el pago de deudas pendientes para que hospitales puedan retomar su operación con normalidad.

Es decir, la campaña indica metas que necesiten cumplir en los primeros 100 días de segundo gobierno e incitan a que se rompa con la actual situación de derrumbes del sector salud





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Health Crisis Health System Saneamiento De Obligaciones Financieras Deliver Medicamentos A Casa Health System II Hospital Bills Fracture Of Current Situation

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