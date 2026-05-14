Ministry of Health Guarantees Complete and Intime Dispensing of Medications to Patients Facing Delays

Due to user complaints of delays, partial deliveries and lack of availability of medications in different regions of the country, the Ministry of Health and Social Protection has ordered the EPS and other system actors to ensure complete and timely delivery of medicines. Supported by Circular External No. 017 of 2026, the Government aims to specially protect patients with chronic diseases, children and people in vulnerable situations. The new circular from the Ministry of Health also strengthens the home delivery of medications for patients facing delays or pending prescriptions. In such cases, EPS have to ensure that the treatments don't reach the patients within a maximum period of 48 hours. Additionally, the Government requires EPS to have several suppliers of medications to avoid supply problems. In the event of a single supplier in the market, EPS will have to implement contingency plans, including importing life-saving medicines when necessary. The measure also entails maintaining an efficient and transparent flow of resources towards pharmacists and suppliers, with the aim of preventing delays that affect patient care. EPS are also required to report any cases of shortage or lack of medical product restocking to the Ministry of Health's Reporting System. MinSalud called for territory to strengthen the receipt of complaints related to the not complete or total delivery of medication, so as to facilitate inspection, surveillance and control activities. Further, MinSalud warned that the National Health Supervision Office and the territorial authorities will reinforce their surveillance duties to ensure compliance with these measures. The Ministry of Health repeated that no entity can incur in practices that limit competition or affect the timely access to medication, and emphasized that the central axis of these decisions is the protection of life, health and well-being of users of the system.

NEWS TEXT: IN CONCRETE MEASURES TO ADDRESS COMPLAINTS OF MEDICAL PRODUCT DEPLOYMENT DELIVERY PROBLEMS, THE MINISTRY OF HEALTH AND SOCIAL PROTECTION RULED THE ADS TO ENSURE THE COMPLETE AND ON-TIME DELIVERIES OF PRODUCTS.

WITH THE SUPPORTED DECISION DOCUMENTED THROUGH THE EXTERNAL CIRCULAR NO. 017 OF 2026, THE GOVERNMENT INTENDS TO PARTICULARLY PROTECT CHRONIC ILLNESS PATIENTS, CHILDREN AND WEAKLY CONDITIONATED INDIVIDUALS. WITH THE NEW CIRCULAR OF MINISTRY OF HEALTH IT ALSO STRENGTHENS THE HOMEDELIVERY OF MEDICATIONS FOR THE PATIENTS WHO MAY FACE DELAYS AND PENDING IN THE PRESCRIPTION DISPENSATION. IN THOSE CONDITIONS, THE ADS HAVE TO ENSURE THAT THE TREATMENT REACH THE PATIENTS WITHIN A MAXIMUM PERIOD OF 48 HOURS.

ADDITIONALLY, THE GOVERNMENT REQUESTED FROM THE ADS TO HAVE SEVERAL SUPPLIERS TO AVOID THE SUPPLY AND CONCURRENTLY STRENGTHEN THE REMITTING PROCES, IN ORDER TO AVOID RESUMENTS THAT CAN AFFECT THE RESPONDENCY OF PATIENTS





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Medical Product Delivery Complaints Delay Coverage Medical Product Availability Protection Of Life Well-Being Of Users Protection Of Health Ministry Of Health Ministry Of Social Protection EPS Pharmacy Supplier Product Deployment Supply Problems

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