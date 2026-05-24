Reconstruction of the History of the Chambacú Neighborhood in Cartagena de Indias

Manuel Zapata Olivella, Colombian writer and author of the first urban novel about Cartagena, reconstructed the history of the birth of the Chambacú neighborhood in his short novel Chambacú, the Negro Corral. He described the neighborhood from the 1950s until the 1970s, filled with characters and places that later gave life to music and art.

Manuel Zapata Olivella , whose first urban novel about Cartagena was written in 1962, reconstructed the history of the birth of the Chambacú neighborhood, starting from the 1950s until the 1970s of the 20th century, in his short novel Chambacú, the Negro Corral, which received a Mention for the Prize Casa de las Américas in 1963.

Angie Zapata de Zapata, the grandmother of Zapata Olivella, lived directly to the right, in the Calle del Esfuerzo, in Chambacú. The uncles and aunts of the writer also lived in that neighborhood, after leaving the Lorica port at the beginning of the 1930s and settling, along with their parents, in Cartagena, between Getsemaní and Chambacú.

The characters in the novel are representations of the human beings of the neighborhood and of the rest of Cartagena: La Cotena, Máximo, Crispulo, Clotilde, Medialuna, among others. The island of Elba, or Chambacú, as it was known back then, was owned by Soledad Roman Numex, who transferred ownership of the lands to a horse for his many years of work.

The only mention of Chambacú can be found in the encomiendas of 1610 by the Villa de Maria, the current Marialabaja, according to the researcher and historian Juan Gutiérrez Magallanes, the author of the recovered and lived memoirs Chambacú: ¡A la tiña, puño y patá! , whose first edition was published in June 2001 and the second edition in October 2009. The book's cover features a photo of the neighborhood with its wooden bridge in 1955.

When the book was released, Gutiérrez Magallanes celebrated the recovery of characters from Chambaclyu, such as Juana, the Turbanear, the recitation, Martín Magallanes, Lola Pea, the blind donkey, the general, Juanchorizo, Loncha, the widow Brieva, the champion Caraballo, the Deity Nun, Arcelio, the deity Carmen Pérez, the Montero, I met Torres, the Boyero, the Little White and Ice Kid. I also celebrated the evocation of places like the Bridge, the Glass Mountain, the stalls, the hairdressers, accessory markets, schools, the road of Mondays the, the neighborhood of the Paticos, the Guapo Corner, and others.

In this story of memories, Gutiérrez Magallanes mentions that the island of Elba, which served as the base for Chambacú, was a neighbor to the El Puerto train bridge, the Cabrero Lagoon, the Puente del Tren, the Papal, the Jua Angola and Espinal Canal. The inhabitants arrived in 1939 from the extramural neighborhoods of Boquetillo, Pueblonuevo and Peking. Others came from Palenque, Pasacaballos, Cañosalao, Rocha, Correa, and other places.

One of the invaders of the Chambacú neighborhood was Máximo Gómez, who, in addition to selling the land at prices well below par, cited from memory speeches by the leader Jorge Elyecer Gaitan and verses by Jorge Artel. He was the one who promoted the use of the razor among the draft, to smooth their scrambled hair. I was outraged that the native women and men of African origin would be fined for the hair.

He glowed when he felt that something was being done wrong there in the hair. That is what Gutiérrez tells you, full of surprises in life in Chambacú. It was worth entering to know another world, the poorest and most human invasion of Cartagena de Indias, as García Márquez would say Barrio Esponja, a neighborhood filled with rice husks and discarded elements, the steps under our shoes seemed to us the marshes.

It was a neighborhood of boxers, baseball players, singers, shoemakers, fishermen, artisans, musicians, singers, and fritangas. From Chambacú came boxers like Antonio Cervantes Kid Pambele, natural of Palenque, and the birth of the neighborhood with its fragile wood bridge would be the embryo of songs like Chambacú by Antonio Maria Peñalosa and Tambores de Chambacú by Lucho Bermudez.

There is a club called Rincón Guapo, or Corner of Guapo, which caused controversy and lived collective experiences in the place where memory and everyday life mix. Its name became Gabo's to activate his memory and that of his lineage. For many years, the shadow of Sargento Aguirre, the grandfather of the poet Rómulo Bustos, was present, walking around with a stick in hand to confront and settle any fight or conflict in the community.

And his very presence paralyzed Chambacú. Scenes from 'Quemada', by Gillo Pontecorvo, were filmed in Chambacú. The photographer Leo Matiz took some of his pictures in that neighborhood as he passed through Cartagena. The territory of Chambacú appears in chronicles, novels, songs, paintings and documents by historians.

Chambacú lives in the memory of Cartagena, in the dream deferred by the artist Enrique Grau, who wanted a museum there, with more than a thousand pieces donated to him by the city. Manuel Zapata Olivella also dreamed of building the Monument to the Ancestors in Chambacú, to exalt the African contribution on America





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Chambacú Neighborhood Manuel Zapata Olivella Novel Reconstruction Premio Casa De Las Américas Alarma Gabo Champion Caraballo Recitation Lyoness Diosa

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