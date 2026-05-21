A seminar on higher education collaboration, innovation, and workforce development was held, featuring the participation of rectors, university executives, and representatives from higher education associations in Colombia and Ecuador. The director academic of UNIR's International Relations, Manuel Herrera, revealed that over 50,000 university professors have taken advantage of UNIR's virtual classrooms to learn digital skills, AI, leadership, and team management. Additionally, UNIR has established 100 partnerships with Colombian universities. The president of the Colombian Association of Universities, Jairo Miguel Torres, emphasized the importance of collaboration between Colombian universities and UNIR in addressing technological and social changes in the region. The director executive of the Colombian Association of Higher Education Institutions, Lorenzo Portocarrero, highlighted the need for STEM professionals and ethical AI use in the 21st century. Eva Asensio, the director of UNIR's Innovation Academy, defended models focused on transversal skills such as communication, data analysis, and ethical AI use.

El seminario contó con la participación de rectores, directivos universitarios y representantes de asociaciones de educación superior de Colombia y Ecuador. El director académico de Relaciones Institucionales de UNIR , Manuel Herrera, reveló que más de 50.000 profesores universitarios han pasado por las aulas virtuales de UNIR , capacitándose en competencias digitales, inteligencia artificial, liderazgo y gestión de equipos.

Además, UNIR tiene 100 convenios con universidades colombianas. El presidente de la Asociación Colombiana de Universidades (Ascun), Jairo Miguel Torres, destacó el trabajo conjunto entre las universidades colombianas y la UNIR para enfrentar los cambios tecnológicos y sociales de la región.

El director ejecutivo de la Asociación Colombiana de Instituciones de Educación Superior (Aciet), Lorenzo Portocarrero, advirtió sobre el déficit de profesionales en áreas STEM y sobre el uso ético de herramientas de inteligencia artificial en las universidades del siglo XXI. La directora de Innovación Académica de UNIR, Eva Asensio, defendió modelos educativos enfocados en las competencias transversales como la comunicación, el análisis de datos y el uso ético de herramientas de inteligencia artificial





zonacero / 🏆 8. in CO We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Seminar Higher Education Collaboration Innovation Workforce Development UNIR Colombian Universities Colombian Association Of Universities Colombian Association Of Higher Education Inst Digital Skills AI Leadership Team Management STEM Transversal Skills Communication Data Analysis Ethical AI Use

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Colombian president supports Michelle Bachelet for UN secretary-general roleColombian President Iván Duque announced his support for Michelle Bachelet to become the new Secretary-General of the United Nations. He made the announcement after a meeting with her in Colombia.

Read more »

Colombian president apologizes, retracts comments on women journalists after Constitutional Court rulingGustavo Petro, the Colombian president, retracted his comments on women journalists, stating that the remarks exceeded the limits of the public debate and contravened the fundamental rights of these professionals.

Read more »

Colombian President Offers Public Apologies for 'Mugabe of the Mafia' CommentsColombian President Gustavo Petro apologized on Tuesday for calling journalists 'muñecas' on August 30, 2024, in Nuquí, traveling along with the defender of the People, Iris Marin. Petro retracted his statement according to the ruling of the Colombian Constitutional Court, bringing shock among advocacy groups and media personalities.

Read more »

Colombian Peso Remains Vulnerable to Political and Fiscal UncertaintyThe Colombian peso continues to be influenced by political and fiscal instability, with the currency experiencing volatility due to factors such as elections, public debt issuance, and global economic conditions. The analysis by Grupo Cibest suggests that the peso's behavior will be influenced by the presidential race, public debt levels, and the decisions of the Federal Reserve of the United States.

Read more »