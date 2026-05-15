Shakira's 'Dai Dai' Song for FIFA World Cup 2022

Shakira's latest song 'Dai Dai' is the official anthem for the FIFA World Cup 2022. The song celebrates the passion and spirit of football, with lyrics that encourage fans to follow their dreams and never give up.

La espera terminó y, oficialmente, este 14 de mayo se estrenó ' Dai Dai ', la canción de Shakira para la Copa del Mundo de la FIFA.

Una vez más, la colombiana trajo un tema lleno de ritmo y sabor en donde resalta la pasión del fútbol, como lo hizo en el pasado en sus otras participaciones como la canción principal.

Letra de 'Dai Dai' de Shakira para el MundialOh-eh-oh-eh, eh-oh-ehOh-eh-oh-eh, eh-oh-ehYou knew from the day you were bornThat here in this place you belongYou been this brave all alongWhat broke you once made you strongDai, dai, ikou, dale, allez, let's goDai, dai, ikou, dale, allez, let's goCome follow your desireWhere there's a will, there's a wayYou are the owner of that fireNo one can take it awaySweat and blood to writе your storyThat is how you paved the wayYou're about to rеach the gloryOnly one step awayAll the highs and lowsAll the tears and the painYou been there through it all, been through it allJust do it againNow you got to believe, I believe'Cause you know what it takesTo be living my dreamFeel it, got everything you neededNow bring it like you mean itJust like you mean itDale, no olvide' lo que valesJuega como tú sabesComo tú sabe'Energy is contagious, you knowAnd it never fails no, noNo one's getting tired, I know'Cause you got that fire, ayoDream a little higher, let's go, let's go, let's goAyoAyoWe've taken all that our hearts can holdWe can't hold on to the past no more (Mmm)From the dirt and the tears, we make goldWe are more than flesh and bonesAll the highs and lows (Highs and lows)All the tears and the painYou been there through it all, been through it allJust do it againNow you got to believe (I believe)'Cause you know what it takesTo be living my dreamAt the top of your gameFeel it, got everything you neededNow bring it like you mean itJust like you mean itDale, no olvide' lo que valesJuega como tú sabesComo tú sabe'Pelé, Maradona, Maldini, RomárioCristiano RonaldoEl Pibe, Iniesta, Beckham y KakáMessi, Mbappé, SalahBrasil, Uruguay, Argentina, ColombiaUS, England, Germany, FranceSouth Africa, España, México, JapanKorea, NetherlandsOh-eh-oh-eh, eh-oh-ehOh-eh-oh-eh, eh-oh-ehKnew from the day you were bornHere in this place, you belongYou've been this brave all alongWhat broke you once made you strong (Ow)Dai, dai, ikou, dale, allez, let's goDai, dai, ikou, dale, allez, let's goDai, dai, ikou, dale, allez, let's goDai, dai, ikou, dale, allez, let's g





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Shakira FIFA World Cup 2022 Dai Dai Football Anthem Passion And Spirit

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