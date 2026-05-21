Taiwanesa Yang Shuang-zi gana el International Booker Prize con la novela 'Taiwan Travelogue'

La novela 'Taiwan Travelogue' de Yang Shuang-zi, una escritora taiwanesa, ha ganado en Londres el premio literario International Booker Prize, mientras que Ana Paula Maia, una escritora brasileña, figuraba entre los finalistas. Esta es la primera vez que un libro escrito en mandarín recibe este prestigioso premio literario en diez años.

La escritora taiwanesa Yang Shuang-zi, con su novela 'Taiwan Travelogue', ganó en Londres el premio literario International Booker Prize, que contó entre los finalistas con la brasileña Ana Paula Maia.

La obra de Yang Shuang-zi, con 41 años, es el primer libro escrito en mandarín que recibe este prestigioso premio literario. La recompensa de 50.000 libras se divide a partes iguales entre la autora y la traductora de la obra al inglés, Lin King, de nacionalidad taiwanesa y estadounidense. El galardón fue entregado el martes por la noche durante una ceremonia en el museo londinense Tate Modern





elcolombiano / 🏆 6. in CO We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

INTERNATIONAL BOOKER PRIZE YANG SHUANG-ZI ANA PAULA MENTAL TAIWAN TRAVELOGUE CHINA BRITANIA PENDIENTE NOVELISTA

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Agencia estadounidense confirma cargos a Alex Saab por conspiración internacional con lavado de dinero related to VenezuelaThe United States agency confirmed charges of international conspiracy to exploit Venezuelan food program with false import documentation from Colombia and Mexico, an ally to Maduro, for money laundering linked to Venezuelan food and oil contracts. The indictment alleges that Saab is suspected of participating in a wide-ranging international money laundering conspiracy involving corruption and the exploitation of a food assistance program in Venezuela. The National Security Group carried out the arrest as part of an investigation into contracts related to Venezuelan food and oil. Alex Saab is accused of conspiracy to launder money: he will be in prison without bail. The charges detail that Saab is accused of 'conspiring with others to fraudulently misrepresent the nature and origin of food supplies, including the falsification of documentation of imported food from Colombia and Mexico'. The U.S. authorities confirmed that Saab allegedly used the U.S. banking system to 'clean' hundreds of millions of dollars stolen from the Venezuelan food program for the poor and the proceeds from the illegal sale of Venezuelan oil. The investigation showed that the network operated by presenting false documents that changed both the nature and real origin of imported products, allowing the legitimization of large financial transactions through the U.S. banking system, hiding the illicit origin of the funds.

Read more »

"Michael" Exceeds 700M at Box Office, Rising to Lows in U.S., Int'l MarketsThe biographical film, Michael, directed by Antoine Fuqua, surpasses 700M in global box office, recording higher earnings in its fourth week. Breakdown reveals 282.7M from U.S. market and 421M from international markets. Over 83.8M were generated in this span, including 26.1M in domestic markets and 57.7M in international markets. Europe contributes most to international revenues, with U.K. and I.R. leading with 54.6M, followed by France 41.1M, Germany 27.4M, Spain 22M, and Netherlands 10.7M.

Read more »

Seminar on Higher Education Collaboration, Innovation, and Workforce DevelopmentA seminar on higher education collaboration, innovation, and workforce development was held, featuring the participation of rectors, university executives, and representatives from higher education associations in Colombia and Ecuador. The director academic of UNIR's International Relations, Manuel Herrera, revealed that over 50,000 university professors have taken advantage of UNIR's virtual classrooms to learn digital skills, AI, leadership, and team management. Additionally, UNIR has established 100 partnerships with Colombian universities. The president of the Colombian Association of Universities, Jairo Miguel Torres, emphasized the importance of collaboration between Colombian universities and UNIR in addressing technological and social changes in the region. The director executive of the Colombian Association of Higher Education Institutions, Lorenzo Portocarrero, highlighted the need for STEM professionals and ethical AI use in the 21st century. Eva Asensio, the director of UNIR's Innovation Academy, defended models focused on transversal skills such as communication, data analysis, and ethical AI use.

Read more »

Organización del Mundial 2026 en Nueva York e Jersey revealed, práctica info for international travellersLa organización del Mundial 2026 compartirá sede entre Nueva York y Nueva Jersey, mientras que Julie Coker, presidenta y CEO de NYC Tourism + Conventions, da detalles de zonas recomendadas para los visitantes de la Copa del Mundo. También se destacó la conectividad de la región, donde se recobran rekomendasiones para los aeropuertos JFK y Newark Liberty. Como transporte se recomienda aprovechar conexiones con NJ Transit y Amtrak.

Read more »