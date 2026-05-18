Technological Fears Grow Due to Powerful AI: Claude Mythos

The artificial intelligence Claude Mythos has the capacity to detect flaws in systems that normal cybersecurity tools cannot. This has created a state of uncertainty as it questions the effectiveness of modern security architectures. Prometheus and Firefox warn about the era of 'bugmageddon' and the rise of critical automatic updates. Users are urged to update their devices and employ adequate security measures.

Claude Mythos, a powerful artificial intelligence developed by Anthropic, also with the involvement of OpenAI, which is specialized in offensive cybersecurity and boasts advanced analytical capabilities, has caused alarm among governments and technology giants.

This AI, different from common commercial tools, has developed a recursive digital 'smell' that allows it to detect unknown flaws, even those that are unknown to the creators of the software and for which no protective patches exist. Its effectiveness is so high that the company decided not to release it to the public at large, instead focusing on its exclusive use by a select group of 12 global corporations under the Project Glasswine program.

The first private testing results have been astonishing to the industry, with Mozilla integrating this AI for review, detecting 423 errors in just one month. The most impressive aspect of Mythos's achievements is its ability to break the M5 chip of Apple and its new security system within a week, reaching the root level of the operating system.

This achievement confirmed the worst fears of security experts, as modern security architectures were designed for a world without a powerful AI capable of breaching. Its mass use by large software companies leads to doubt about whether cybercriminals could develop models similar to exploit digital security flaws before a patch is created. Facing this new scenario, Darío Amodei, CEO of Anthropic, takes an optimistic approach, arguing that coding errors are finite and Mythos will eventually eliminate the digital environment.

However, Firefox warns about considering it as a bugmageddon or a time where critical updates are driven by algorithms. With such technologies in existence, users are required to rethink their digital habits to stay protected. Essential precautions include updating the operating systems of devices, using two-factor authentication with secure applications (not SMS), and signing up for newsletters to receive news according to their interests.

Additionally, users can install the latest security patches and stay updated on real-time updates using the mitjans de comunicació





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Claude Mythos AI Advanced Cybersecurity Threat Breaking Apple's Secure System Breakthrough In Detecting Known Vulnerabilitie AI Excelling In Cybersecurity Showcasing Digital Security Flaws For The First Ti

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