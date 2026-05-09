Tension between Colombian and Ecuadorian governments ends with CAN agreement to remove tariffs

The CAN, formed by Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru, aims to resolve a trade conflict between the Colombian and Ecuadorian governments. The agreement includes the removal of tariff restrictions and mutual restrictions on trade.

No tengo ningún problema en retirar los aranceles a productos del Ecuador en la misma forma y cronología como se pusieron", afirmó el mandatario colombiano en X. Mediante una serie de resoluciones emitida el jueves, la CAN, formada por Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador y Perú, quiere poner fin al conflicto comercial entre los gobiernos colombiano y ecuatoriano, después de que los intentos de diálogo bilateral no prosperaran.

La medida, que entrará en vigor el próximo 1 de junio, responde a la “apertura” del Gobierno de Ecuador de “avanzar en mecanismos de cooperación bilateral en materia de seguridad” para promover “una mayor articulación entre ambos países” y fortalecer “el desarrollo de la zona fronteriza”, según Quito





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Conflict Between Governments Tightening Of Trade Restrictions Opening Of Bilateral Cooperation In Safety Mea Lifting Of Tariff Restrictions In June Mistrust Between Governments Regarding The Han

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