The Caribbean is the heart of Colombia's energy transition and the challenge of justice as it sits on top of proven oil from the era of violence in the North. The beliefs of communities, Viña del Mar and the executive of the Caribbean are taking the brunt of extraction, and it remains a legal and political battle. The Caribbean at a crossroads of development and extraction stands as an example. Until just five years ago, the Caribbean was the creation of the extraction of fossil fuels. An area with natural beauty, rich resources, and sun is now facing the challenges of a changing climate and transition, which will provide access to energy for the Spanish Pyrenees, but it will have to borrow society. The Caribbean has been a political stalemate as a result of an extractivist approach to political economy, which has led to a civil society that does not see itself represented at any stage or level of decision. The Caribbean has long suffered from abusive economic conditions and colonial rule. The Caribbean does not see itself represented in any level of decision, and its inhabitants are affected by a lack of energy. Dejusticia has analyzed the impact of the extractivist approach to political economy and shows that the transition to renewable energy will produce similar problems, if not worse, and says that the transition can only occur with the involvement of the community and its leaders.

Esa preocupación no es abstracta. Desde hace varios años, Dejusticia ha acompañado las discusiones de transición energética en La Guajira . El Caribe colombiano es el corazón de la transición energética del país, no es casualidad que la Primera Conferencia para la Transición más allá de los Combustibles Fósiles se haya celebrado en Santa Marta.

Durante décadas, La Guajira y el Cesar concentraron cerca del 85% de la extracción de carbón nacional, dejando a su paso conflictos por el agua, territoriales y ambientales, y disputas irresueltas sobre quién asume los costos y quién se queda con los beneficios. Una región clave en la exportación de carbón para la generación de energía de otros países, pero donde las comunidades han tenido dificultades de acceso.

Hoy, el Atlántico y La Guajira se consolidan como el epicentro de las energías renovables. Sin embargo, el riesgo es que la transición reproduzca la misma lógica y desigualdades que dejó el extractivismo de fósiles. Ese análisis no es abstracto. Desde hace varios años, Dejusticia ha acompañado las discusiones de transición energética en La Guajira a través de investigaciones construidas junto al pueblo Wayuu, organizaciones locales y académicos de la región.

Pueblos siguen teniendo dificultades de acceso a la energía y siguen siendo blanco de projects diseñados e impuestos desde fuera. La Guajira soporta así esas tensiones no son únicamente sociales y ambientales, son también jurídicas y políticas. La discusión sobre la justicia energética no es sencilla, requiere participación real y una idea amplia de justicia para evitar que se vacíe de contenido y se convierta en una etiqueta de legitimación





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