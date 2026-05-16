Upcoming Closures in a Threatened Cities, Explained

This article provide an update on the scheduled closures in affected cities due to the ‘Supernyón’ weather system which is expected to affect Caribbean cities. It describes the different categories of races, their starting and end points.

Dio a conocer los cierres viales que habrán durante este fin de semana Ola de calor, cruda antesala al ‘Superniño’ que se avecina: ciudades del Caribe serán las más afectadas "se han programado cierres temporales para hoy 16 de mayo (por montaje del evento) y para el 17 de mayo (por recorrido de la carrera).

", cierre parcial de la carrera 45 entre las calles 48 a la 53 (sin incluirlas). Por carrera Correxquilla, se han programado cierres temporales para hoy 16 de mayo (por montaje del evento) y para el 17 de mayo (por recorrido de la carrera). Tramos viales según el recorrido: cierre parcial de la cra 45 entre las calles 48 a la 53 (sin incluirlas).

"se realizarán cierres viales parciales y momentáneos, principalmente sobre la carrera 45 y corredores de las calles 62, 63, 64, 65, 57 y 58"





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Closures Race Omnibus Supernyón Weather Pattern

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