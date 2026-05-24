Young man shot by US security agents near White House, over 5 arrests

A 21-year-old man at least, shot by US security agents after being fired upon near the White House, has at least five arrests in the area. He had been stopped by security at the White House, as well as in other high-security areas, before being shot and killed on Saturday.

A young 21-year-old was shot this Saturday near the White House , in Washington D.C. , after firing at a man who had already been arrested multiple times in the area.

Nasire Best, the man shot near the White House, had been arrested in restricted areas of the White House. Furthermore, in June of last year, he was taken to a psychiatric hospital after causing another incident in the area. During this episode, he had prevented a vehicle from accessing the eastern wing of the White House and the presidential complex by ignoring the orders of the authorities.

According to The New York Times, the attack occurred shortly before 6:00 PM local time, near the intersection of 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW. Security agents were fired upon by Best before he fired at them. The shooting took place near the White House complex, at 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington DC (USA). There was also an active warrant for his arrest for failing to appear in court in August of last year





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Shooting White House Nasire Best Us Security Agents Arrests

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